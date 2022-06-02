CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A Cambridge man wanted on multiple arrest warrants is behind bars on numerous charges after he led police on a high-speed chase in Dorchester County.
Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips said that on Tuesday, May 31, a sheriff's deputy responded to the area of 4077 Hawkeye Road in East New Market for a reported breaking and entering and theft in progress. Phillips said that when the responding deputy approached the scene the suspect - while fleeing the scene - drove his vehicle at the victim and the deputy. The deputy called for assistance and a chase took place through a large area in the northern part of Dorchester County.
Phillips said that during the chase, the suspect intentionally rammed three sheriff’s patrol vehicles. The chase ended on Rt. 392 near the intersection of Cokesbury Road when a deputy performed a pit maneuver and spun the suspect off of the road.
The suspect, identified as 24-year-old McKinley Samuel Potter, of 739 Pine St. in Cambridge, was found to be wanted on seven outstanding arrest warrants. He was additionally charged with numerous traffic charges and two counts of fourth-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, three counts of malicious destruction of property over $1,000, two counts of second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Potter was ordered held without bond.
There were no injuries as a result of this incident, according to Phillips.