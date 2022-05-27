FELTON, Del.- A Felton man and woman wanted on active warrants were taken into custody on felony drug and related charges following a late Thursday night police chase.
Delaware State Police said that shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, troopers observed Arthur Bentley, 56, and Stephanie Evans, 35, in a Toyota Sienna van in the area of Millchop Lane and Walnut Shade Road in Kent County. Both suspects were wanted on several active capiases and had outstanding arrest warrants. Additionally, Evans, who was operating the van, has a suspended driver’s license.
Police said a traffic stop was initiated but the suspect vehicle fled. Troopers said that while in pursuit of the van, they observed Bentley discarding suspected narcotics from the passenger side of the vehicle on Barney Jenkins Road.
When the Sienna approached the stop sign at Barney Jenkins Road and Upper King Road, Bentley got out of the van and began to walk away. Evans reportedly continued to flee in the van.
Police said Bentley initially resisted arrest but was successfully taken into custody a short time later. Troopers also continued chasing Evans who was again observed throwing suspected narcotics from the van, police said.
Evans was successfully taken into custody after getting out of the van and running through a cornfield on Turkey Point Road.
Subsequently, troopers discovered approximately 29.5 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 1.134 grams of heroin, approximately 11.4 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and over $1,000 in suspected drug proceeds from within the van and discarded during the pursuit, police said.
Bentley and Evans were transported back to Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:
Arthur Bentley
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony)- 2 counts
- Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana
Bentley was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $65,600 cash bond.
Stephanie Evans
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony)- 2 counts
- Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)
- Disregard a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana
- Numerous Traffic Violations
Evans was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $82,100 cash bond.