LAUREL, DE - A wanted fugitive was arrested during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning that led to a second arrest of the man's brother.
A Laurel Police Department Officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sussex Highway and Waller Road early Monday morning after the officer noticed the vehicle's registration had a warrant flag.
The officer contacted the driver of the vehicle, identified as Kevin M. Fields of Laurel, Delaware. Laurel Police determined Kevin Fields had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident.
To avoid towing the vehicle, the officer allowed Fields to contact someone to take his vehicle. Officials say Kevin Fields called his brother, who arrived on scene. The officer conducted a license check of the brother to ensure he was legally allowed to operate the vehicle.
The brother was identified as Keith A. Fields of Laurel, Delaware. Keith Fields also had an outstanding felony warrant for the same case as Kevin. He was taken into custody as well. Kevin's vehicle was ultimately towed.
Both men were transported and issued warrants, where processing for the cases occurred. Both subjects were released on their own recognizance.