Hartly, Del. - The Delaware State Police are searching for a man with two active warrants who also allegedly struck a police vehicle with his car yesterday. Floyd Smith, 33, of Hartly, is wanted for violation of probation and for felony theft.
Police were made aware that Smith was at a residence on Judith Road in Hartly and responded last night just after 10 p.m. Smith was reportedly sitting in a running tan Ford Fusion with the doors locked when they arrived. After refusing to exit the vehicle, Smith instead began reversing out of the driveway. Police say four troopers were standing close to his car as he put the vehicle in motion and were nearly hit. Smith then reportedly hit a State Police car before driving through a yard and fleeing at a high speed.
Smith’s whereabouts are currently unknown and the police are seeking the public’s help in locating him. He is described as a white male, 5’07”, about 200 pounds with green eyes. A tattoo on his right hand reads “Lost” and a tattoo on his left reads “Soul.”
Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts to contact Sergeant H. Pepper at 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.