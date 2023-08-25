MARYDEL, Md. - A wanted man led at least three Delmarva police departments on a chase in Caroline County today before escaping into a heavily wooded area.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and the Delaware State Police all arrived at a home in Marydel on August 25th trying to find Todd Hockensmith, who they say is wanted. Hockensmith immediately ran to a car and fled upon their arrival, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A car chase ensued ending when the car Hockensmith was driving reportedly drove off Lentz Road in Henderson, Maryland.
Hockensmith then fled on foot, police say, and ran into the woods.
Police say more officers were called in to set up a perimeter, as well as K9 and aviation units, yet Hockensmith was still not found after almost three hours of searching.
Authorities would then learn the car Hockensmith was driving had been reported stolen to the Denton Police Department. Further investigation at the Marydel property where the chase began revealed a second vehicle also reported as stolen by Denton Police.
Danyeal L. Shahan, named as an associate of Hockensmith by police, was arrested at the scene. Shahan has been charged with Motor Vehicle Theft and related charges, and was also wanted in Delaware.
Criminal and traffic charges for Hockensmith are pending. Police did not specify if they had any leads to his whereabouts, but say it is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515.