CHESTERTOWN, Md. - It is not every election cycle that a poll is conducted to gauge the mood of Eastern Shore voters.
However, in this hotly contested midterm, Washington College has released a poll that gives a snapshot of the mood of the Eastern Shore electorate.
The poll finds that in the first Congressional district race incumbent Republican Congressman Andy Harris garners 45 percent of support, to Democratic challenger Heather Mizeur's 38 percent.
In the Governor's race, Eastern Shore voters prefer Republican Dan Cox over Democrat Wes Moore by a 46 to 36 percent margin.
On the ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana, Eastern Shore voters overwhelmingly support legalization by a 74 to 21 percent margin.
The poll was conducted over the past week with a 4 percent margin of error.