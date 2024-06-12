SALISBURY, MD - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is currently investigating a string of attempted arsons in Salisbury early Wednesday.
According to the Fire Marshal, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 1000 block of Tuscola Avenue on reports of attempted arsons at four homes just after 3 a.m. on June 12th. Another was also reported at a home on the 800 block of Oneida Avenue. Sheriff’s deputies requested the assistance of the Fire Marshal’s Office, and investigators say they found Molotov cocktails placed at the front doors of the homes.
Authorities with the Fire Marshal’s Office say they have obtained video footage from a doorbell camera showing suspects placing the incendiary Molotov cocktails at each of the homes. Investigators say the device failed to function, and only minor fire damage was reported.
The Fire Marshal’s Office describes the two suspects as black males, one wearing dark pants and a white shirt with a cow or horse on the front, the other wearing dark pants and a Fortnite shirt.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is continuing the investigation with the assistance of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, as a homicide recently occurred in the vicinity. Investigators ask anyone with information to call 410-713-3780.