SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury’s Department of Waterworks Utilities Division is actively working to repair a water main break Tuesday.
According to Salisbury officials, the scheduled repairs are taking place at 410 Mill Street on January 21 and are expected to be completed by 6 p.m.
The City says Mill Street will be impassible from Isabella Street to West Chestnut Street while repairs are conducted. Access to Mill Street businesses will be maintained, Salisbury officials say.
Those seeking more information on the repairs can call the Utilities Division at 410-548-3103.