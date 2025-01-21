Water main leak

(Photo: MGN Online)

SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury’s Department of Waterworks Utilities Division is actively working to repair a water main break Tuesday.

According to Salisbury officials, the scheduled repairs are taking place at 410 Mill Street on January 21 and are expected to be completed by 6 p.m. 

The City says Mill Street will be impassible from Isabella Street to West Chestnut Street while repairs are conducted. Access to Mill Street businesses will be maintained, Salisbury officials say.

Those seeking more information on the repairs can call the Utilities Division at 410-548-3103.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you