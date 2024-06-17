FEDERALSBURG, MD - The Town of Federalsburg is repairing a water main break on Buena Vista Avenue that occurred Sunday night and is causing water service disruptions.
According to Federalsburg officials, the break occurred near Buena Vista and Railroad Avenues on June 17th and repairs are ongoing. On Sunday night, the town reduced water services but said water services would be shut off for the 300 block of Buena Vista Ave Monday while repairs were completed. Neighbors in Federalsburg were asked to prepare containers of water ahead of the shutoff. Federalsburg’s Public Works closed off the area to all through traffic.
As of noon Monday, repairs were still underway and Town officials said they expected them to last several more hours. The break, according to the Town, was found in a portion of the old water line that connected Buena Vista and Railroad Avenues.