SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury has announced the temporary closure of a section of West College Avenue due to a water main break Tuesday.
A City spokesperson says W. College Avenue will be impassible from Camden Avenue to Russell Avenue today, January 23rd. The City estimates the work to last until about 4:30 p.m. barring any unforeseen delays.
Street parking restrictions between Camden Avenue and Russell Avenue on W. College Ave. are in effect, the City says. Neighbors in the area may also see some loss of water pressure during the work.