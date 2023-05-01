REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Officials say a water outage is scheduled for the far south side of the city on Apr. 3.
The city says the water service outage will last from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. The outage is necessary for crews to install water valves in the vicinity of the State Road pump station, according to officials. The city says the valve installation is required as part of a project to replace the decaying State Road pump station.
According to Rehoboth officials, impacted streets are Lee Street, Newcastle Street Extended, Scarborough Street Extended (including New Bold Square), School Lane, Silver Lane, and Stockley Street Extended. The outage will reportedly include Rehoboth Elementary School, Ocean Bay Mart, and Rehoboth Auto Repair.
If water customers experience any air in water lines or discolored water when they first turn on taps after water is restored Thursday morning, it is recommended that they simply run water from all sink faucets for a few minutes and flush all toilets.
The city says worn on demolition of the current State Road pump station has begun and is expected to continue for at least a couple weeks. A wastewater bypass is in place and functioning, and no disruption of wastewater service to customers is anticipated. The new pump station is expected to be completed in about eight months, according to officials.