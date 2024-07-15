DELMARVA - July 15th, 2024 marks WBOC’s 70th year on air as Delmarva’s News Leader, and we have a special program in store Monday night.
Join us tonight, July 15th, at 7 p.m. for a deep-dive look at the past 7 decades since WBOC’s first broadcast on July 15th, 1954. From the very first launch at NASA Wallops Flight Facility, to the opening of the Salisbury Mall, the opening of the parallel span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge to the Civil Rights Movement on the Eastern Shore, WBOC has been here to cover it all.
We’ll also take a look back on our own history, reflecting on WBOC’s growth under the late Tom Draper and his family, the introduction of Chopper 16, the many stories of Scorchy Tawes and Charles Paparella, and even sit down with a viewer who has been watching us since the beginning.
Anchors Steve Hammond and Jacqueline Karli guide us through our history and biggest news over the years, featuring segments from Tameka Norman, Hunter Landon, Jimmy Hoppa, and Todd Karli, just to name a few.
We’ll also be sharing stories we’ve aired this year as part of our 70th Anniversary on social media throughout the day, so be sure to follow our Facebook page to watch those as well!
We’re honored to have served the Peninsula for 70 years to the day, and we look forward to remaining Delmarva’s News Leader for many, many more. Tune in today, July 15th, at 7 p.m. to catch our 70th Anniversary Special!