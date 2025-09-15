SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Two Sussex County high schools have implemented weapon detectors as an additional security measure. Students Sussex Central High School and Indian River High Schools must now begin their school days by carrying their backpacks through the detectors.
The weapon detectors were first implemented in the district at high school sporting events like basketball and football games. Beginning this school year, all of the high school students in the Indian River School District must go through these detectors in order to start their school day. Dr. David Carter is the principal at Sussex Central High School and tells WBOC why they were implemented.
“We want to keep our students and our staff safe, “ said Dr. Carter. “And so it was one of those things where, you know, as you're paying attention and superintendents talk to other superintendents during meetings and hey, what is the best case scenario for making sure that our students can come in and focus on learning and not have to worry about the things you hear out in the world today."
He also says the students are adapting well to the new routine and to him, the students’ safety is worth getting to school a couple of minutes earlier to help administer the detectors.
"It's about every student, every day. And we know that the students don't care how much you know until they know how much you care. And you're in education because you believe in kids," said Dr. Carter. “You believe in the power of treating students where they are taking them, where they need to be so they can be successful so they are of utmost importance."
As the students enter school, they remove their Chromebooks, water bottles, and large three-ring binders from their backpacks before walking through standing weapon detectors. If they still set off the detector, a handheld detector is used to make sure there are no weapons present. Sophomore, Julianne Bounds, said she often gets stopped, which adds a few extra minutes to her morning. But, she says the extra steps makes her feel comfortable in school.
“I feel very safe and I'm glad that we're doing it, because I do think that it's definitely making our school a lot safer. And it's just, like protection and things that could be prevented," said Bounds.
Dr. Carter did say there are no plans as of now to implement the weapon detectors at schools with lower grades in the Indian River School District.