DELAWARE– Weather advisories are driving restrictions along Delaware's coast as a storm develops to the south.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued coastal flood warnings for Kent and Sussex Counties Wednesday morning, along with wind, surf, flood and rip current warnings for Delaware beaches.
Forecasters say conditions could include significant beach erosion, six to 12-foot waves, up to two feet of flooding, dangerous rip currents and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour. NWS warnings remain in effect through Friday and Saturday.
Delaware State Parks officials announced the closure of all dune crossings at Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island State Parks until further notice.
Rehoboth Beach officials also asked neighbors to keep off beaches, suspend all water activities, secure outdoor items and use extra caution while driving. City leaders say crews are on standby to assist with storm preparation and cleanup.
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry cancelled the following departures for Wednesday due to forecasted high winds:
- Cape May: 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Lewes: 11:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.
Ferry passengers can visit cmlf.com for updates.
Delaware's Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) encourages First State neighbors to register for the Delaware Emergency Notification System (DENS) through Smart911 to receive the latest updates. DEMA says landline telephones are automatically in the DENS database but cell phones must be added manually.
For more information, visit dema.delaware.gov.