BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the closure of West Robbins Road between Redden Road and Maple Branch Road northeast of Bridgeville. The closure will begin on Monday, March 20th and is expected to last through late May for bridge improvements.
The Department has advised drivers traveling southbound on West Robbins Road to turn right onto Maple Branch Road, then left onto Redden Road back to West Robbins Road to avoid the closure.
Motorists traveling northbound can use Redden Road to Maple Branch Road to lead back to West Robbins Road.