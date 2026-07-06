West Salisbury Little League Reports More Than $3,000 in Vandalism Damage; Juveniles Identified

SALISBURY, Md. – West Salisbury Little League says it is facing more than $3,000 in damage after its facility was vandalized Sunday, but league officials say two juveniles have since been identified with help from the community and local police.
In an update posted Monday, the nonprofit league thanked the Salisbury Police Department, community members and Maloney Telecom, whose security cameras captured images that helped identify the juveniles.
League officials said they hope those responsible will be held accountable but acknowledged they may never recover the money needed to repair the damage.
According to the league, vandals damaged the office and equipment storage area, destroyed an air conditioning unit, broke windows, damaged a security system monitor, spray-painted buildings and stole a fan.