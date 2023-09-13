WICOMICO & WORCESTER COUNTIES, Md.- Two towns in Wicomico and Worcester Counties are expected to be treated to help reduce adult mosquito population.
The Maryland Department of Agriculture says later today, September 13th, a twin-engine plane will fly 300 to 500 feet above the ground of Whaleyville and Willards. The work is expected to be done in the evening hours, weather permitting.
About 7,000 acres will be treated and it is not necessary for people, pets, or livestock to leave the area during the work.