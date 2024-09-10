DELAWARE - The First State is holding its Primary Election today, September 10th, and WBOC will be following closely and providing results throughout the day and night. Before you head to the polls, below is a quick rundown of what you need to know for the 2024 Primary.
Polls open in Delaware at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. To find your district and assigned polling location, you can use the Department of Elections voting site lookup tools here. A full list of polling places is also available at this link.
Only registered Democrats may vote in the Democratic Primary in Delaware, and only registered Republicans can vote in the Republican Primary. Though the deadline to change party affiliation was in May, voters may change their affiliation following Tuesday’s Primary.
Among the races to watch are the Republican and Democratic Primaries for Delaware Governor, U.S. Congress, State House Districts, and County Council and Levy Court seats. A full list of which offices are up for election can be found here.
As election results begin to trickle in Tuesday night, WBOC will keep up-to-date results of local races posted on our Delaware election web page and our broadcasts after polls have closed. You can also find candidate bios and more election 2024 information for Delmarva on this section of our website.