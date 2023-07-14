CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- We are getting a clearer idea of what’s ahead for the 98th Chincoteague Pony Swim happening later in July.
According to the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce, the Saltwater Cowboys will go out to the southern end of Assateague Island to gather more than 50 ponies into the Southern Corral at 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 22nd. The public is welcome to watch the arrival of the ponies at the corral on Beach Road. The ponies will stay there Saturday through Tuesday.
Then on July 23rd, the Northern Herd will be rounded up at 6 a.m. This is the largest population of ponies with about 100 to 150 total. The Saltwater Cowboys will herd this group to the Northern Corral. This is not a public event since this part of the island is not accessible.
On Monday, the northern herd beach walk will start a 6 a.m., the Saltwater Cowboys will release the Northern Herd ponies and walk them along the shore of the Atlantic Ocean to join the ponies at the Southern Corral.
Vet checks to make sure the ponies are healthy for the swim will be done on July 25th at the South Corral around 9 a.m. The checks can be watched by the public.
The ponies are expected to make their swim across the Assateague Channel led by the Saltwater Cowboys, just south of Veterans Memorial Park on the east side of Chincoteague Island called Pony Swim Lane, on Wednesday, July 26th. The estimated time for the swim is between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., but it all depends on the slack tide or when the current has the least amount of strength.
After swimming the short distance across the channel, the ponies will rest for about 45 minutes to an hour before "parading" to the carnival grounds on Main Street.
The first foal to come ashore will be named King or Queen Neptune and will be given away in a raffle drawing at the carnival grounds bandstand at 7 p.m. Tickets are sold at the Chincoteague Volunteer Firemen's Carnival and during the wait time for the swim.
Those wanting to watch the swim from Pony Swim Lane are asked to wear appropriate attire "old clothing and closed toe shoes or muck boots" as the area is very muddy.
Neither the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company or the Town of Chincoteague will charge for parking or seeing the ponies swim. Those looking for handicapped parking and all day-trippers can go to the Municipal Center and catch the free shuttle. A handicap-accessible bus will be made available.
The auction will be on the 27th at 8 a.m. at the carnival grounds. The fire company says it will be a hybrid with a live auction with online streaming and bidding available. More information on that will be released later. The auction raises money for the Chincoteague Vol. Fire Company, along with veterinary care for the ponies. The auction also helps to control the pony population on Assateague Island.
Certain ponies, designated as "buy backs," will also be auctioned, but returned to the herd to help maintain the population. Each winner of a "buy back" pony will be able to name their adopted pony.
And the return swim will be Friday the 28th, the time is dependent on the time to swim over and weather conditions. The ponies will leave the Carnival Grounds and reverse the pony parade route to Assateague Island, where they will live until it’s time for next year’s swim.
For more information on this year's pony swim you can go to Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce website.