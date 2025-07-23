CHINCOTEAGUE, VA — Organizers of the 100th anniversary of the Chincoteague Pony Swim are asking spectators to plan ahead with the milestone event less than a week away.
Thousands are expected to flock to the island to see the ponies make their centennial swim across the Assateague Channel. In the spring, town officials announced increased security measures following a credible online threat.
"We're just asking folks to pack their patience," Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joanne Moore said."With the new security guidelines that are going to be in place, it's just going to take people longer to get from point A to point B."
Beginning at 7:00 A.M. on July 30, a town-provided shuttle will transport visitors from various locations on the island to Veterans Memorial Park, where security checkpoints will be set up.
Visitors should be prepared for the following restrictions:
- No umbrellas
- No large water bottles
- No coolers
- No opaque bags of backpacks
Clear bags are permitted and can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce building on Maddox Blvd.
"If they didn't realize they needed one or forgot it at home, you know, we have plenty of here for folks," Moore said.
Spectators can view the pony swim on a jumbo screen at Veterans Memorial Park or try to claim a spot on Pony Swim Lane.
“If you’re really wanting to huff it out and get down and dirty, you can walk from Veterans Memorial Park to Pony Swim Lane, which is about a half-mile away,” said Hunter Leonard with the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. “You walk out in the muck just like we do.”
Organizers also suggest that visitors plan their travel routes ahead of time, deciding whether to walk, use the trolley system, or board one of the available shuttles.
"So that day of you just get to enjoy it,” Moore said.
Leonard said they want attendees to keep in mind that event workers are volunteers and to expect delays on the roads.
"Make sure you don't have anywhere to be," Leonard said."Chincoteague doesn't really operate on that kind of time schedule and when all those people pull on here -we're a one way on, one way off island and so there's a lot of traffic afterwards."
More on the updated security measures and event guidelines can be found here.