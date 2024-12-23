DOVER, DE- Whatcoat Social Services, an emergency shelter and transitional housing program in Dover, held its final giveaway of 2024 today, distributing winter clothing, food, and toys to community members in need.
With the support of generous donations, families lined up at the shelter to receive essential items that will help them stay warm through the colder months.
Stacey Mitchell, from Whatcoat Services, shared how the variety of items available today aims to assist families in many ways.
“We have deer burger. We have pulled pork. We have chicken. We have fish. We have frozen fruit. We have a lot of canned veggies and non-perishables also. And then we also have the tables with the coats, blankets, scarves.”
This giveaway, one of many held throughout the year, highlights the increasing need for support in the community.
Karen Judd, a volunteer with Whatcoat Social Services, emphasized the ongoing need to assist those in the community.
As winter settles in, Mitchell says the urgency to provide assistance becomes even more critical.
“It’s cold, and there’s a lot of people who, you know, are out on the streets or living in homes without heat. This is all donations, and we’re just trying to give back as much as we can to help those in need.”
With Christmas just days away, the event brought a moment of joy to many families.
Andre Brown, from the Delaware Center for Justice, expressed the importance of year-round support, especially during the holiday season.
“It’s just, it’s a blessing to see children leaving with teddy bears and, you know, toys, and people that are cold even with coats. Because this is a cold time. You know, people need to be helping in every kind of way.”
All items given away at the event were donated by local organizations and community members in Kent County, underscoring the power of community support during the holiday season.