SUSSEX CO., Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) announced today that the White Creek dredging project in Sussex County will continue only up to March 31st and then pause until the Fall.
The start of the project, initially scheduled for early 2023 and expected to complete by March 31st, was delayed by the project contractor, according to DNREC. Because of the delay, the project would now conflict with environmental restrictions if it continued past March 31st.
“All dredging permits require that this Department work within windows that are protective of marine wildlife, and adhering to and abiding by those restrictions is incumbent upon us as a natural resource and environmental agency,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “But let me be clear: DNREC would not be bringing this project to a halt for at least the next six months had the contractor not failed to get it under way in time to complete it.”
DNREC announced the dredging project last December and Sussex County had agreed to contribute $1 million toward the $4.685 million cost of the White Creek project.
According to DNREC, dredging projects may not be performed during certain windows of wildlife activity in the waterways. The Department says the project contractor was made aware of the timeframe restrictions at the time of bidding.
Shoreline and Waterway Section administrator Jesse Hayden noted the project’s delay means a span of White Creek will not be improved by maintenance dredging for the coming recreational boating season.
“DNREC reminds all boaters to exercise caution and to keep boating safety in mind for themselves and others when using any waterway with shallow depths, including the unimproved span of White Creek,” Hayden said.