Whitehaven Ferry to Reopen in Early April

WICOMICO COUNTY, MD– The Wicomico County Executive’s Office announced the Whitehaven Ferry is scheduled to return to operation in early April.
The Ferry closed for rehabilitation and overhaul Sept. 19. The County initially announced the closure would last between 90 and 120 days.
Remaining work includes wiring into the Pilot House, according to the County Executive’s Office.
The Ferry will be lifted back into the water April 1, weather permitting. Officials will then attach ramps and conduct buoyancy tests to certify the Ferry’s weight limit.
A tug boat will then lead the Ferry back to its slip on April 2, weather permitting.
Officials will spend at least one day reattaching cabling and conducting test runs of the rehabilitated ferry.
More information is available at wicomicocounty.org.