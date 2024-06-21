SALISBURY, CRISFIELD, MD - The Maryland Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to expected traffic delays in both Wicomico and Somerset Counties next week as an oversized house is transported from Salisbury to Crisfield.
According to MDOT, the house will be moved overnight Monday, June 24th into early Tuesday, June 25th. The route will begin at 10 p.m. Monday from Beaglin Park Drive in Salisbury to Jacksonville Road in Crisfield. The move is expected to be complete by 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to MDOT.
Drivers can expect the closure of MD 413 while the oversized load is moved.
A complete route map for the house move can be found here.