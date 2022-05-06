SALISBURY, Md.- A Wicomico County man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for multiple firearms offenses and violation of probation.
A Wicomico County Circuit Court judge on Friday sentenced Alan Donoway, 39, 16 years in prison on firearm violations, five of which are a mandatory minimum sentence with limited possibility of parole. Additionally, Donoway was sentenced to 12 years consecutive to the sentence on the firearm offenses for violating the terms of his probation.
On March 9, a Wicomico County jury convicted Donoway of illegal possession of a firearm by a person prohibited by a felony conviction, possession of firearm by person prohibited by controlled dangerous substance conviction, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, loaded handgun on person,
loaded handgun in vehicle, and illegal possession of ammunition.
Prosecutors said that on the afternoon of July 15, 2020, Donoway contacted the mother of his child, and instructed her to take all of the children away from the motel where she was staying in Delmar, Md.
Donoway proceeded to display a handgun while on the video chat and indicated that he was on his way to the motel to exact revenge on an
occupant of a neighboring motel room, according to investigators.
As a result, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and the vehicle Donoway was operating was located by deputies a few miles south of Delmar. A traffic stop was initiated, at which time a loaded handgun and multiple magazines were reportedly recovered from within the vehicle. This handgun was identical to the one displayed during the video chat conversation.
Court records show Donoway has an extensive criminal history to include past convictions for assault.