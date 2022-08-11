SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Announces Partnership with Chesapeake Housing Mission to provide homeowners access to safe and healthy living environments.
Through funding provided by a Community Development Block Grant for housing rehabilitation, Wicomico County is allocating $30,000, dedicated to low-income homeowners in Wicomico County.
Wicomico County says home accessibility and repairs remain a critical issue not just in Wicomico County, but all over the country. Through this funding it is anticipated to help at least 10 homeowners with ramps to access their home.
To volunteer with Chesapeake Housing Mission and help those in need in Wicomico County, more information can be found by visiting Chesapeake Housing Mission’s website at https://www.chesapeakehousingmission.org/volunteer/