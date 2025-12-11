SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano has announced that Wicomico County has been awarded a $95,000 FY26 Airport Improvement Grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. The funds will be used to support critical infrastructure improvements at the Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport.
More specifically, officials say the grant will be used to fund design work for the rehabilitation of 1,200 feet of the existing Runway 14/32. This project will enhance and maintain the runway's structural integrity, extend its life, and ensure continued safe and efficient airport operations.
"Our airport is one of the most important economic engines on the Eastern Shore," said County Executive Giordano. "Securing federal funding for this project is a major step forward in maintaining our infrastructure, improving safety, and supporting the continued growth of SBY. We are grateful for the FAA’s investment and for the ongoing support from Congressman Andy Harris."
Officials add that runway improvements are part of Wicomico County's long-term commitment to strengthening operations at the SBY airport, supporting aviation users, and advancing regional transportation.