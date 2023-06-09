MARDELA SPRINGS, Md.-An unlicensed caregiver is facing child abuse charges in Wicomico County
Police say on Wednesday, The Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center received a call from TidalHealth in reference to an unresponsive 10 month-old baby that required CPR on transport by EMS from the 8100 block of Baptist Church Road. Medical officials determined that the infant was suffering from multiple skull fractures and brain bleeds. The baby was flown from TidalHealth to Children's Hospital in Washington, DC for further treatment.
Detectives from the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center conducted an investigation and spoke with the caregiver, Nicole Bochenek about the infant's injuries. Investigators say a 4 year-old preschooler was also found with a contusion to his forehead. It was determined the infants injuries along with the 4 year-old's were inflicted by Bochenek.
Bochenek was arrested and transported to Wicomico County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond. On June 9, 2023, Bochenek had a bond hearing in the District Court where she released on house arrest over the State’s Attorney strong objection.
Officials say the 10 month-old is currently in stable condition at Children’s Hospital in DC. The 4-year-old did not require hospitalization.
If anyone has any additional information regarding this investigation, please contact the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center, Detective Rockwell at 410-726-5674.
Charges:
• Child Abuse 1st Degree: Severe Physical injury (x 3)
• Child Abuse 1st Degree: Ongoing course of conduct
• Assault 1st Degree
• Assault 2nd Degree
• Child Abuse 2nd Degree