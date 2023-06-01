SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s says their Community Action Team (CAT) has charged a woman after an investigation in to a controlled dangerous substances (CDS) operation.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the drugs were being sold out of a house in the 1200 block of Nokomis Avenue Salisbury by 62 year-old Alberta Bateman Pettit. CAT received numerous complaints about CDS activity at the home.
On May 26, members of the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and the Salisbury Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant at the home. A search by members of CAT and the Criminal Investigation Division revealed 15 individuals bags of crack cocaine, 9.23 grams of heroin, packaging material, and other items indicative of CDS distribution.
Pettit was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and crack cocaine as well as related CDS charges. She was released to the Wicomico County Detention Center where she was originally held without bond and later released on her own recognize on May 30.
If anyone has any additional information regarding the investigation please contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team at 410-548-4898. All subjects mentioned in this press release are considered innocent until proven guilty.