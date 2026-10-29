WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Wicomico County officials are considering changes to local solar farm regulations following the passage of a Maryland law that limits certain zoning restrictions on renewable energy development.
Legislative Bill 2026-13, introduced Oct. 6, would update the county's zoning code to comply with the state's Renewable Energy Certainty Act, passed in 2025.
The proposed changes come as several solar energy projects are moving through the approval process in Wicomico County, including two adjoining facilities near Eden that would generate a combined 9.98 megawatts of electricity.
Wicomico County Council President John Cannon described the proposed changes as relatively minor, saying the county is primarily working to bring its existing regulations in line with state requirements.
"The state of Maryland has already established the solar laws that they want to see put in place on the local jurisdictions," Cannon said.
One notable change involves vegetative buffers surrounding solar facilities. Under the proposal, required plant materials would need to be at least four feet tall when installed, compared with the county's previous minimum of approximately 18 inches.
Cannon said the goal is to provide better screening between solar farms and surrounding properties, particularly along roadways.
However, he expressed frustration with the amount of authority Maryland has taken away from local governments when it comes to regulating solar development.
"I'm afraid that the state of Maryland has really stripped the local jurisdiction ... of a lot of authority as to what we can do," Cannon said.
The legislation would also change how certain solar projects are reviewed. Facilities generating no more than five megawatts would be processed as permitted uses, subject to applicable state review standards.
Larger projects would face restrictions in certain designated growth areas, residential areas and mixed-use developments.
The Maryland Farm Bureau shares concerns about the state's increased authority, particularly when it comes to protecting agricultural land.
Jeb Burchick, the organization's communications director, said renewable energy development is important but should not come at the expense of productive farmland.
"Some counties did have restrictions on where solar panels could be built on farmland, and this new law would override that," Burchick said.
Burchick said the organization would prefer to see solar facilities constructed on rooftops, parking lots and previously developed properties rather than agricultural fields.
He also emphasized the importance of allowing local communities to participate in decisions about land use.
"Private property rights are very important. But we prefer to see this in local control," Burchick said. "The community and your neighbors have to have a say."
Cannon acknowledged that solar development presents both opportunities and challenges for Wicomico County, but said protecting its rural character and agricultural economy remains a priority.
He specifically expressed concerns about solar facilities interfering with farming and poultry operations.
The proposed legislation also includes updated requirements for landscaping maintenance agreements and financial guarantees, along with changes to the county's procedures for reviewing solar projects.
Wicomico County Council will hold a public hearing on Legislative Bill 2026-13 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. in the Government Office Building.
If approved, the legislation would take effect 60 days after enactment, unless a referendum petition delays its implementation.