SALISBURY, MD - The Wicomico County Council has appointed David Ennis as the new County Councilman to represent District 3.
Ennis’ appointment to the County Council was unanimously approved during the Council’s Legislative and Open Work Session on June 17. He was sworn in immediately after the vote.
The District 3 seat was left vacant after former Councilman Shane Baker abruptly resigned in April. The Wicomico County Charter required a replacement be appointed within 120 days of the vacancy. He will now serve out Baker’s remaining unexpired term.
Ennis has previously served on the County Council. His wife, Dr. Bonnie Ennis, currently serves on the Wicomico County Public Schools Board of Education.
“Dave congratulations, we’re glad to have you here,” Wicomico County Council President John Cannon said. “I know you served on the County Council before and we look forward to have you working with us again for the next year-and-a-half.”