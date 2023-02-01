SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County's new Executive Julie Giordano's request for three new positions is getting pushback from some County Council members.
Giordano is asking the Council for a public safety liaison, along with a public information officer and a legislative aide.
At a County Council work session in January, County Executive Giordano asked for those positions.
But she had already filled them, she says on a temporary basis through funding from other departments.
The County Council President called that a "misappropriation."
Giordano says those two people are working for her office, but the PIO is structured under the Roads Department and the Legislative Aide is working under the Finance Department.
"I wanted to put these positions in place right away because it was a vital piece of my administration and so what we ended up doing under the guidance of our Department of Finance was filling two vacant positions in other departments and then pulling them as other duties as assigned and they were reporting to the Executive's Office," she said.
At the work session, County Council President John Cannon fired back.
"To me that's a misappropriation of funds, because the taxpayers are the ones who approved the budget. Not to work in your office," he said.
Giordano also proposed a change to the Deputy County Administrator position.
That person would serve as a Public Safety Liaison, working with police and fire agencies throughout the county.
"It's going to be very similar to any Deputy Director we've had in the past. I'm just specifying it around two departments: the Department of Corrections and the Department of Emergency Services," Giordano said.
But some Council members suggested doing so would violate the County's charter.
"And I really honestly I think that job's going to require a public referendum I just do," said Cannon.
Giordano says she is open to a referendum. Her focus is getting these positions up and running so the work of governing can continue.
Allowing the Public Information Office and Legislative Aide positions to be moved under the County Executive's office is up to the County Council.
Giordano says if the Council declines, the PIO and Legislative Aide hires are qualified to work for the Roads and Finance Departments, respectively.
This issue is likely to be revisited at next week's Council meeting.