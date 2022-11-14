SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive-elect Julie Giordano presented her plans to the Greater Salisbury Committee monthly luncheon on Monday afternoon.
The James M. Bennett High School English teacher says the county's sewer and water plan is a top priority.
"We want to support the implementation of the water and sewer plan within the first 100 days to get that ball rolling," she said.
"It's not a one size fits all and that's another problem. It depends on where you are," Giordano continued.
Giordano has already met with the water and sewer task force.
Bunky Luffman, who will serve as Giordano's County Administration says the sewer system in the county is simply getting old.
"It's just aging. Our housing stock skews older, and where the houses are located," he said.
Whether it's water and sewer, crime or education, Giordano says she wants the County Executive position to be active.
"That's kind of my goal is it put it forward, let people know and reiterate the fact that we work for them," she said.
Mike Dunn with the Greater Salisbury Committee hosted Monday's meeting with Giordano.
He says Giordano's plans would be a departure from past County Executives.
"I think historically, the County Executive has tended to stay within the Government Office Building. But I think she likes the model that Mayor Day has used in Salisbury which is being out there and being a leader and being kind of a little bit more engaged," he said.
Wicomico County's first female County Executive is ready to hit the ground running.
Giordano's last day as a teacher will be December 2.
She will be sworn in as County Executive four days later on December 6, in front of her students in the James M. Bennett High Auditorium.