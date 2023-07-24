WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- The Wicomico County Fair will be returning next month to Salisbury.
The fair, put on by the Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County, will run from August 18th through the 20th at WinterPlace Park in Salisbury. Admission and parking at the fair is free.
Officials say plenty of fair favorites will be returning including the Maryland High School Rodeo; Mason Dixon Deputies Mounted Shooters; livestock shows; watermelon, pie and hot wing eating contests; petting farm; car and Jeep shows; fair queen pageant; rodeo games; pony rides; Hebron Train Depot rides; inflatables; axe throwing; and fireworks on Friday.
There will also be some new attractions including demonstrations from Mid-Atlantic Disc Dogs; duck races; and the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Unit on Saturday.
For more information, visit the Wicomico County Fair’s website.