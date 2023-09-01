WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- The calendar flipping over to September has signaled the start of National Recovery Month. September brings with it the five year anniversary of Wicomico Goes Purple.
During the month long campaign, Wicomico Goes Purple spreads awareness about opioid addiction. Highlighting treatment and recovery resources throughout the community.
Christina Bowie-Simpson, Chairperson for Wicomico Goes Purple, said a lot of ground has already been gained.
"The Wicomico County Health Department has implemented a harm reduction center, they have increased their Narcan outreach efforts, they have started a Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program," said Bowie-Simpson.
The Recovery Resource Center and Safe Station, which is open 24/7, 365 days a year, is another available resource. The center is located at 726 South Salisbury Boulevard.
"If it's 2:00 in the morning on Christmas day we'll have individuals there to assist them and link them to treatment and recovery services of their choice," said Bowie-Simpson.
For those who are struggling, State's Attorney Jamie Dykes said in most cases, legal worries should not be a deterrent.
"There are so many protections in place for users who are seeking help," said Dykes. "Look, we all want people to be clean, sober, productive members of society."
The Good Samaritan Law is one of those protections.
"The Good Samaritan Law protects users and people who seek assistance and help on behalf of users, from prosecution of misdemeanor offenses other than driving under the influence or dangerous driving that poses a public safety risk," said Dykes.
Dykes said her office and police are more focused on the root of the problem.
"We are after the dealers, those posing the biggest harm to members of the community," said Dykes.
Half a decade later, the work done by Wicomico Goes Purple appears to be paying dividends.
"People are coming up to us more, they're asking questions, they're sharing stories with us," said Bowie-Simpson. "People are coming to us and asking us if we have Narcan instead of we're saying 'oh, do you want to get Narcan trained' and people just walking away."
While the fight against opioid addiction in Wicomico County is off to a good start, there is still plenty of room for more help. Bowie-Simpson said they are always looking for the next program or resource to bring into the community.
There are multiple events planned for the rest of the month. On September 8th, there will be a town hall at Wor-Wic Community College in Guerrieri Hall in Room 101.
A Tri-County Goes Purple kick-off event is on September 9th at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, with pregame activities starting at 6:30 p.m. On September 16th, there is a Rock For Recovery at Oak Ridge Church from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The last event, on September 30th, is a Shatter the Stigma walk that starts at 9:30 a.m at Wor-Wic Community College.