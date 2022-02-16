This morning the Wicomico County Humane Society posted a picture on social media of seven one-year-old puppies who were found "dumped in a box" and are in desperate need of foster homes. Thanks to the outpouring of support on social media, all the puppies found foster homes. Brittany Fletcher saw the post and knew she had to help these puppies in some way.
"Immediately our hearts immensely dropped and you know we like to help where we can and this is something we've done in the past and will continue to do in the future not only for bottle-fed puppies but for all dogs sizes, Fletcher said."
She owns a grooming and boarding business and says newborn puppies need a lot of attention at this point in life. She wanted to use her experience to help by fostering some of the puppies.
"This time is very crucial for their survival since they were hours old when they were found. This is something we are very familiar with. We have a lot of experience. We have staff on board all hours day and night."
Lauren Valenti is a biology student at Salisbury University. She volunteers at the humane society and is sad to see the human society so full of loving animals waiting to be adopted.
"They had a big inflow of dogs lately and there just waiting to get outside so that's why I come here as much as I can to try and get them out and walking and running down the road," Valenti said. "But, they are definitely looking for a forever home and they are the sweetest dogs. If you are able to adopt I definitely think that's a great idea."
So although all the puppies have found a foster home, the Humane Society is full of loving animals looking for their forever home as well.
To find out more information about fostering and adopting from the Wicomico County Humane Society you can visit their website.