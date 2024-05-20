SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Council will discuss the possibility of letting the public vote on whether they would like to keep the position of County Executive.
Council President John Cannon said the public has complained the position is costing the county a lot more money.
"You have a form of government in Wicomico county that's costing us a minimum 700,000 dollars more than just with the legislative form of government so people are actually wondering if it is the most cost efficient," said Cannon.
But County Executive Julie Giordano says the cost of the position is outweighed by her office’s impact for the county.
"The executive branch of government has brought in more dollars back to this county, more than any other branch of any other department here," said Giordano.
Cannon also pointed to historic tensions between the two branches.
"I think the public has seen the frustration between the council and the executive form of council... they feel some decisions from the executive are too unilateral," said Cannon.
However Giordano believes this move is personal to her.
"I really think it's all personality driven. I really do. I cannot imagine really believing this is for the betterment of the county," said Giordano.
"I've heard the personal issues and it's never that," said Cannon.
The council will discuss the matter during its May 21st morning meeting at 10:00. If the council is interested in moving this forward, the council will formally vote in June on whether or not to put this on the ballot for voters in November 2024.