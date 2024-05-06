FRUITLAND, MD - Maryland State Police have arrested a Fruitland man on murder charges after finding his mother dead on Sunday night.
According to investigators, Fruitland police were called to a home on Sand Castle Boulevard on reports of an unconscious woman on May 5th just before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, responders found the victim dead in a bathtub.
The woman has been identified as Beatrice Kay Gentry, 68, of Fruitland. The cause and manner of her death are pending autopsy results, according to police.
The ensuing investigation revealed Jeremy Gentry, Beatrice Gentry’s 48-year-old son, as the suspect in his mother’s death, police say. Gentry was arrested Monday morning without incident and has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.
Maryland State Police say Gentry is currently awaiting a bond hearing before a Wicomico County District Court Commissioner.
Authorities say the investigation into this incident is ongoing.