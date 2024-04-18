FRUITLAND/DELMAR, MD - A 64-year-old Wicomico County man has been arrested on nearly 230 various charges following a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office investigation into allegations of child sex abuse.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, authorities conducted an investigation in February of 2024 into allegations against James Arthur Thompson, 64. The findings of that investigation uncovered “deeply concerning evidence” of abuse against a minor over several years, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
On April 15, investigators presented their evidence to a Wicomico County Grand Jury, which formally charged Thompson with a slew of offenses including:
-Sex Abuse of a minor-House/Family Member
-Sex Abuse of a Minor
-Rape in the First Degree
-Rape in the Second Degree
-Sex Offense in the Second Degree
-Sex Offense in the Third Degree
-Sex Trafficking-Explicit Performance
-Sex Trafficking-Take/Cause
-Sexual Solicitation of a Minor
-Cause another to Engage in Sex Act-Threat
-Cause another to Engage in Sex ProductionThreat
-Stalking
-Electronic Communication: Harass a Minor
-Camera Surveillance of Private area with Prurient Intent
-Child Porn-Film in Sex Act
-Child Porn-Minor as Sex Subject
-Possession of Child Pornography
In total, Thompson faces 228 charges, the Sheriff’s Office says, and is already a registered sex offender.
Thompson is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center without bond awaiting an initial court appearance scheduled for May 10th.