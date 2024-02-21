SALISBURY, MD - The Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County has announced the sentencing of a man convicted of assault and child abuse stemming from an altercation last year.
According to the State’s Attorney, Brian Fitchett, 38, had an argument with a victim on February 9th, 2023. The victim told Fitchett to leave her home and Fitchett proceeded to strangle her, according to prosecutors. The victim was able to free herself and call her daughter for help.
When the minor entered the room, prosecutors say Fitchett threw the girl into a window sill and chased her down the stairs as the minor ran for help. Fitchett then bit the victim’s face, causing permanent injury and requiring more than 30 stitches, the Attorney’s Office says.
On January 8th, Fitchett was convicted of First-Degree Assault and Second-Degree Child Abuse. Last week, on February 16th, Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge W. Newton Jackson sentenced Fitchett to 35 years behind bars.