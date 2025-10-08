Wicomico County man to be extradited to Missouri after crash

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - A Willards man was arrested after police say he crashed his truck in Ocean Pines and was later found wanted in another state.
Ocean Pines Police Department says officers responded around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday to a crash on the north side of Ocean Parkway, near the North Gate bridge. Police say they found a red Ford F-150 lying on its driver’s side after apparently running over a U.S. Postal Service mailbox mounted in the median.
Investigators said the driver, identified as 34-year-old Matthew Kyle Crawford, of Willards, had been driving too fast on a wet roadway and lost control of the truck.
Police said Crawford did not have a driver’s license and was also wanted on an outstanding theft warrant from Missouri. The warrant was extraditable from Maryland.
Crawford was arrested and taken to the Ocean Pines Police Station for processing before being brought before a District Court commissioner. He was later booked into the Worcester County Detention Center without bond pending extradition to Missouri.
Crawford is charged with driving at a speed greater than reasonable, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, driving without a license and being a fugitive from another state.