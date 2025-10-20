WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Council will discuss a proposed operations and space use agreement with Breeze Airways. The deal could keep the newly acquired airline around for at least five years.
An operations and space use agreement is fairly standard. According to Adam Gardner, Deputy Director at the Salisbury Regional Airport, the agreement in front of Breeze is no different than one they would make with a different airline.
"The purpose of the operating agreement is to delineate the facilities that Breeze is able to use in order to support their operation," said Gardner.
That includes ticket counter space, office space and use of the airports facilities. According to a draft of the agreement, it also gives Breeze the right, among other stipulations, to fly people in and out of the Salisbury Airport.
"It's important for the airport, it's important to stability and predictability for air service with Breeze, it's important for their ability to operate efficiently," said Bill Chambers, Executive Director of the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce.
It's a five year agreement, and Breeze will have the option to renew for two additional five year terms. That is, of course, dependent on the airlines success here on Delmarva.
Early signs, albeit from a small sample size, are encouraging.
"They[Breeze Airways] opened up a number of routes this summer, and of all the routes that they are operating new this year, Salisbury has been in the tops, they're very pleased," said Gardner.
Airport staff have been keeping an eye on the number of passengers onboard each flight. So far, Gardner said Breeze appears to be averaging between 50-70 passengers.
On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Council will look to move this agreement forward. Council Vice President Jeff Merritt said the discussion will only take place during a work session, so there's no expectation of signatures on the dotted line just yet.
Still, Merritt is happy with the direction they're heading in.
"We hope that this arrangement, that is new, we hope that it continues," said Merritt. "We wish everybody much success."
Breeze Airways did not respond to our request for comment on Monday, but Merritt and Gardner tell us they are confident this deal will get done.