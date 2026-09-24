WICOMICO COUNTY– District officials announced classes will start on time Sept. 24 as law enforcement continues to investigate the latest of multiple recent threats against Wicomico County Public Schools.
WCPS sent a message the evening of Sept. 23 informing families of the investigation. Officials said an anonymous call to the Fruitland Police Department threatened "to bomb all elementary schools in the area."
This comes after a Fruitland Police received a call Sept. 21 threatening "Fruitland Elementary School" – which does not exist.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and assisting law enforcement agencies canvassed Fruitland Primary and Intermediate Schools Sept. 23 and patrolled both campuses throughout the day as a precaution.
WCPS officials say the latest threat appears to be from the same caller and does not appear credible, but the district is not taking any risks.
Local, state, and federal law enforcement officers worked to search schools overnight in coordination with Maryland's Center for Safe Schools and Wicomico County's Safe Schools team.
WCPS says schools are expected to open on time Sept. 24, with extra police patrols throughout the morning.
Police continue to investigate the origin of both threats, urging anyone with information to contact Fruitland Police at 410-548-2804, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office at 410-548-4891 or Crime Solvers at
410-548-1776.