SALISBURY, MD - Preparation for a forecasted snowstorm unlike any weather event on the Delmarva Peninsula in years is well underway for the Wicomico County Roads Division.
Deputy Director of Public Works for Wicomico County Michael Svaby said they have been in the preparation phase for days.
"We've got over 120 tons of salt, in our salt barn," Svaby said. "We've got seven salt trucks all ready to go, scheduled to start at that in a few hours."
Wicomico County roads will be treated in two phases. The first phase consists of pretreating the roads with salt. In the second phase, more than 40 plow vehicles can be rolled out after snow has accumulated.
County Roads Supervisor Ian Powell said all the equipment underwent checks in the week leading up to the storm
"We wanted to go a few days out and ensure that all our plows work right," he said. "The salt bodies, you know, the spinners are spinning right."
Beyond equipment, Powell also noted the need for mental preparation among the crews.
"Just get some rest, get in some rest. We prepped our families at home that we’ll be out working through the storm," he added.
The Maryland State Highway Administration is also busy with storm preparations, having begun to pretreat the routes they maintain with salt following Friday's snowfall.
"That helps prevent the initial bonding of ice and snow from occurring," said Charlie Gischlar, a spokesperson for the State Highway Administration.
Officials urge the public to limit unnecessary travel during the storm. For those who must be on the roads, both Svaby encourages drivers to give crews ample space to work safely.
"I’d say 4 or 5 car lengths at least— that way no salt will spray up. If you’re behind a plow truck, at least that distance, maybe more," Svaby said.
Svaby said crews will continue working to clear Wicomico County roads until the snow stops.