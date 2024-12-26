SALISBURY, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed the latest addition to their K9 team, Sjef.
K9 Sjef (pronounced “chef”) is a 15-month-old male Belgian Malinois who was imported from Holland a few months ago, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Sjef and his handler FDC Pedro Brown have recently completed their basic training and Delmarva K9 LLC certification. Police say they are certified in narcotics detection, tracking, and evidence location.
Sjef was donated to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office as part of the Throw Away Dogs Project, which trains and relocates “repurposed” dogs to law enforcement and veterans to bring a positive impact to their communities, according to police.