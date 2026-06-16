SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has announced the passing of one of their retired K9s.
According to the sheriff’s office, K9 Brune retired in June of 2023 after serving for years “with loyalty and dedication.”
Following a battle with cancer, Brune passed at 12 ½ years old, according to police.
“We are grateful for his service,” the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said on social media on Tuesday. “Our thoughts are with his handler and all who knew him. Rest easy, K-9 Brune. Your watch is over."