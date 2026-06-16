K9 Brune

Wicomico County Sheriff's Office

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has announced the passing of one of their retired K9s.

According to the sheriff’s office, K9 Brune retired in June of 2023 after serving for years “with loyalty and dedication.”

Following a battle with cancer, Brune passed at 12 ½  years old, according to police. 

“We are grateful for his service,” the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said on social media on Tuesday. “Our thoughts are with his handler and all who knew him. Rest easy, K-9 Brune. Your watch is over."

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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