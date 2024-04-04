WICOMICO COUNTY, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office shared information about recent phone and email scams.
The Sheriff's Office says the subject poses as a Deputy with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and advises the citizen that they owe money and if they don't pay will have legal action drawn against them or end up in jail.
Authorities are reminding the public that this is not standard business practice and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office will never contact citizens and request money over the phone or via email.
Sheriffs say anyone receiving one of these calls should not provide any pertinent information to the caller and should contact law enforcement immediately.