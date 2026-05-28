WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office announced a major gun seizure Thursday. Including several guns believed to have been created using 3D printers.
Deputies say a search warrant took place Thursday morning at a home on Laurel Drive, off of Honeysuckle Drive, just south of Salisbury. Deputies seized handguns, rifles, ammunition and two 3D printers.
Sheriff Mike Lewis tells WBOC that Deputies were originally called to the home on Tuesday evening for a reported overdose. When they arrived, the Sheriff says deputies found a man in his early 30's experiencing a drug-induced episode.
Lewis says the man admitted to taking cocaine, and to being a nine year cocaine addict. While at the home, responding deputies noticed dozens upon dozens of guns.
From there, Lewis says a search warrant was signed off on by a judge, and the search was conducted Thursday morning.
"He's going to be charged criminally. A drug addict, an admitted cocaine addict for 9 years, possessing this weaponry? A big no-no. And he certainly has falsified records in order to get them," Lewis said.
Gun purchase forms in Maryland require an individual to sign a sworn affidavit stating that they are not habitually addicted to drugs or alcohol.
The Sheriff says no charges have yet been filed as the investigation continues. The Sheriff's Office also did not share what it believes to be a motive for possessing so many firearms.
Lewis says the individual lived alone at the home, and did not respond to deputies knocking on the door as they conducted the search warrant. So, Lewis says deputies knocked down the person's front door to conduct the warrant.