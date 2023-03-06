Wicomico County Youth and Civic Center to Host Job Fair

SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Recreation, Parks & Civic Center will host a department job fair on Tuesday, Mar. 7 at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center lobby.
City officials say sessions will be held from 9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. According to the civic center, full and part-time jobs are available. Civic Center positions include maintenance, event staff, A/V support, stagehands, catering and concessions staff. Recreation positions include camp counselors, coaches, umpires, referees, maintenance staff and park rangers.
The civic center states that applicants must be able to pass a drug test.
Representatives from Wicomico County Human Resources, Wicomico County Corrections and Maryland Department of Natural Resources will reportedly be on site.
More information can be found at: www.WicomicoCivicCenter.org.