SALISBURY, Md.- An extreme mechanical failure has resulted in the Upper Ferry operations having to be halted ahead of a scheduled biannual complete overhaul, Wicomico County officials announced Wednesday.
The closure for the Upper Ferry is undetermined at this time, but is expected to be for an extended period. Updates as to a projected reopening will be announced as repair work progresses.
The Whitehaven Ferry, which like the Upper Ferry, crosses the Wicomico River between Wicomico and Somerset counties, is repaired but with the extreme high tides it is not operating at this time. The ferry hotline is 410-543-2765.
Any questions may be directed to 410-548-4875.